First Alert Forecast: showers, storms continue this afternoon; heat builds back in by Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A complex of thunderstorms will continue to track eastward this afternoon along a nearly stationary front. With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place, a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. The clouds and potential for rain will keep temperatures down quite a bit in the 80s to lower 90s. Unfortunately, those farther south will still have to contend with the risk of heat stress where highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and chances for rain are lower. Coverage across central MS will taper off through the afternoon as storms exit to the east. A partly cloudy sky will hang overhead tonight with low temperatures in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: After a brief break from intense heat, temperatures will quickly rebound back to the middle to upper 90s across the entire area heading into Wednesday. While most of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds, there will be a low-end chance for a few pop-up showers or storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Afternoon highs are forecast to top out in the upper 90s to near 100-degrees for the remainder of the work/school week. There will be at least a slight chance for rain each day, but chances are slim.

