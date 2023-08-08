St. Jude Dream Home
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct

According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, a car crashed into the Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.

According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.

The victim is in the hospital being treated for injuries.

The Grace Baptist Church precinct continues to remain open until 7 p.m., when polls close.

