Brief Reprieve From the Heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finally, a break from the heat! At least for some of us...

Areas north of I-20 should see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with a nice coverage of showers/storms early on and limited heat indices. A few storms could be strong to severe. Those south of I-20 will still experience highs in the mid and upper 90s with dangerously high heat index numbers.

Tomorrow will bring a lower chance for afternoon showers/storms. Plus, as early as tomorrow afternoon we will see a return of the widespread uncomfortable intense summer conditions we’ve been stuck in for the last 2 weeks. As high pressure begins to dominate again, afternoon rain potential will be limited across the area as the week goes on.

The rest of the week will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and very little chance for rain. Even into the weekend, the pattern looks to remain the same.

