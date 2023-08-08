St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people suffered fatal injuries on Mississippi Highway 35 in Covington County Monday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP said 66-year-old James Jackson of Prentiss and his passenger, 65-year-old Christine Gardner of New Hebron, were traveling south on MS-35 in a 2020 Nissan Versa sedan when it collided with a 2014 Buick Regal, driven by 61-year-old Marian Winn of Mendenhall, who was traveling north on MS-35.

Taylor Shows, MHP public affairs officer with Troop J, said all three people died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Covington County Coroner Chris A. DeQuila said Jackson and Gardner were pronounced dead on the scene.

DaQuila said Winn was later pronounced dead at the Covington County Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
NOW: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Contrasting groups of supporters for the incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat...
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
MRA’s head football coach hospitalized
MRA’s head football coach hospitalized

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: 1970s bring political change to Mississippi
WLBT at 4p
Dangerous PFAS chemicals add to Mississippi’s water woes
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop on Billboard 100 top spot
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint