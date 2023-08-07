Woman celebrating 104th birthday credits clean lifestyle, clove of garlic a day to longevity
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WLKY) – Not many reach the milestone of a 104th birthday, but Helen Tinsley had the privilege of celebrating hers Sunday.
The Kentucky native was born in 1919 to a farmer and his homemaker wife.
Tinsley is one of eight children. She and her husband spent most of their lives in Louisville until she moved to a healthcare facility in Clarksville, Indiana.
Despite her age, Tinsley’s family said she is still a spitfire.
“She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster said.
She credits her longevity to a “clean lifestyle,” never smoking and only having an occasional drink.
She also said she eats a clove of garlic each day.
