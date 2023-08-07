Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Meanwhile, trees were reported down in parts of Pontotoc, Monroe, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties with some power outages reported.

House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson