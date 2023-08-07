Steen: No support on board for splitting Madison/Rankin judicial district

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Madison County supervisors say they don’t support breaking up the circuit district that includes Madison and Rankin Counties.

On Monday, supervisors responded to questions from resident Chris Hinkle, who asked the board whether they had met with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann about a judicial redistricting, and whether they would support it.

“I don’t think there’d be anyone on this board that would be in favor of it,” District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said.

“Thank you for making sure we have that on the public record,” Hinkle said.

The exchange came during the public comment period at the meeting and included back-and-forth between District One Supervisor Shelia Jones and Hinkle, with the supervisor telling Hinkle he didn’t have to be a “smart aleck.”

He retorted, telling the supervisor that he was exercising his “First Amendment right to petition and seek redress.”

Hinkle says he’s pleased the majority of the board has gone on record in opposition of any redistricting.

However, he wants to hear directly from Lt. Gov. Hosemann and other state Senators that the redistricting wont’ happen.

“Some have said that this issue hasn’t been discussed or they haven’t discussed this issue, but they haven’t said where they stand,” he said.

Leah Smith, spokeswoman for Hosemann, says the lieutenant governor “has no intention of severing the Rankin-Madison circuit court disrict.”

“Additionally, he has communicated that none of the Republican senators who represent this circuit court district want to change it. Furthermore, he has provided statements reflecting this to WLBT and newspapers in the area,” she added. “We have been on record on this issue repeatedly.”

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler has similar concerns, saying board members saying they would not support it doesn’t mean they would fight against it.

“They’re scattering because they got caught,” she said. “I don’t trust Delbert Hosemann with Madison.”

Numerous reports have circulated regarding breaking up Circuit District 20, which includes Rankin and Madison counties. Madison County would be moved to a new district with Holmes or Yazoo County.

Steen told Hinkle he first heard of the redistricting plans from Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

The supervisor said he had only mentioned redistricting to the lieutentant governor once, during a lunch meeting with Hosemann earlier this year.

The meeting was set up following the 2023 legislative session, and several Madison County leaders attended, including Steen, Jones, Tucker, Chancery Clerk Ronnie Lott and Circuit Clerk Anita Wray.

“It’s basically for him to come and see if we were going to support him,” he said. “While he was making his presentation to us, he stopped, and I said, ‘Are there any discussions down at the Capitol. His answer was not that he knows of, but there might have been talk or something like that. Then, he went on discussing his [old] agenda regarding support.”

Sheriff Tucker was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.