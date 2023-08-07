Ridgeland football hoping to excel in first year with Todd McDaniel

Burger Battle
McDaniel comes to Ridgeland after coaching Vicksburg
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland football has a new head coach for the 2023 season, with Todd McDaniel coming from Vicksburg High School to coach the Titans this year.

“As a football coach, it’s a dream to be able to come work in this community and in this district. This is a really good place to be,” McDaniel said.

Last season, McDaniel led the Gators to the 5A North State Championship Game, and hopes to bring that success to the Titans, who jump up to 6A this season.

“We want to be the best football program in the state of Mississippi, the best 6A football program in the state of Mississippi, and that’s not anything that we’re going to be shy about talking about,” he said.

In order to be at the top of the 6A standings, McDaniel thinks the Titans need to play physical football.

“We’ve been working on getting stronger, getting better, getting more acquainted with the new offensive system,” said senior offensive lineman Cyson Burk. “We need to learn more about how to be better, how to be stronger, how to get faster, how to be meaner, how to have a better mindset.”

But more important that winning is development. McDaniel wants his players to improve and grow as individuals, as doing so will improve the team.

“We are a really good-looking football team. We don’t have the experience that we need right now, but we will get it,” McDaniel said. “We have the bodies, we’ve just got to learn how to play football now. Once we learn how to play football, the sky can really be the limit here.”

The Titans open their season on August 25 at Harrison Central.

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
High speed chase leads to arrest
