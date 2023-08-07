Mike Pence attending MS Book Festival draws criticism from local organization

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MS Book Festival’s announced that former Vice President Mike Pence will be attending this year’s event.

The announcement has drawn criticism from one local organization. Capital City Pride says Pence “directly contradicts the progress that Capital City Pride has fought to achieve here in Mississippi.”

A press release says that the organization will withdraw its volunteer support for the event but will still attend the event.

“We refuse to stand by silently or to be shamed away from attending an event that has always been inclusive of all communities,” the press release said.

Capital City Pride says that if you feel led to take a stance, do the following:

Show up and support the LGBTQ+ “Our in Focus” panel at 9:30 a.m.

Wear attire showing your support for the LGBTQ+ Community

Attend Mike Pence’s Q&A, but be respectful

