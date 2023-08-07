McComb man killed during crash involving 18-wheeler, MHP says

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old was killed during a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

According to MHP, Antwuan Coleman, 22, of McComb, was fatally injured when his Dodge Charger collided with a 2020 Western Star tractor/trailer.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 48 and Highway 24 in Amite County.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.