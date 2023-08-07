Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

McComb man killed during crash involving 18-wheeler, MHP says

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old was killed during a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

According to MHP, Antwuan Coleman, 22, of McComb, was fatally injured when his Dodge Charger collided with a 2020 Western Star tractor/trailer.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 48 and Highway 24 in Amite County.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

