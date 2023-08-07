Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Tracking greater rain chances ahead on our Tuesday as this will help decrease temperatures...
Tracking greater rain chances ahead on our Tuesday as this will help decrease temperatures across the area!(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 5 days straight of over 100-degree temperatures, our high temperature in Jackson reached just 98 degrees Monday afternoon.  This is still 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.  We now have had at least 8 days so far this Summer of temperatures of 100 degrees or higher.  Expect highs in the 90s for the duration of this week with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees again, possibly by this weekend.  A weak cool front is stalling across our region.  At the same time, a small complex of thunderstorms will move in from the west Tuesday morning.  This will mainly impact areas along and north of I-20.  We do have a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday.  Temperatures will range from the upper 80s north of I-20 to the upper 90s south of I-20, where little to no rain is expected.  After Tuesday, expect just isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward.  Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:52pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast: not as hot on Tuesday with better rain, storm chances
Tracking greater rain chances ahead on our Tuesday as this will help decrease temperatures...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking another hot day for Monday with Highs reaching into the upper 90s! A relief from the heat returns on Tuesday as showers and storms return to the south!
Showers and storms return on Tuesday
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT SUN PM WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version