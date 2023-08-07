First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 5 days straight of over 100-degree temperatures, our high temperature in Jackson reached just 98 degrees Monday afternoon. This is still 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We now have had at least 8 days so far this Summer of temperatures of 100 degrees or higher. Expect highs in the 90s for the duration of this week with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees again, possibly by this weekend. A weak cool front is stalling across our region. At the same time, a small complex of thunderstorms will move in from the west Tuesday morning. This will mainly impact areas along and north of I-20. We do have a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s north of I-20 to the upper 90s south of I-20, where little to no rain is expected. After Tuesday, expect just isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward. Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:52pm.

