First Alert Forecast: Tracking another hot day for Monday with Highs reaching into the upper 90s! A relief from the heat returns on Tuesday as showers and storms return to the south!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

The `Excessive Heat Warning` has been extended through Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms should develop in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Any cloud cover will help with the heat, but we have a low-end risk of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a “Marginal” threat zone, a 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy downpours and high winds. The exception to the severe storm threat is extreme Southwest and South Mississippi.

Showers and storms return on Tuesday

Very brief relief from the heat is coming our way Tuesday, thanks to that weak cold front. Temps will drop a bit for areas I-20 and northward. It all depends on how far this front can push against the heat. South of this system, oppressive temps will continue next week. And even the break we get on Tuesday won’t last long. Temps start to climb quickly again on Wednesday.

Highs will return to the upper 90s for the end of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies! Some rain chances can’t be ruled out with Lows falling to the upper 70s.

This weekend, Highs remain in the upper 90s

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.