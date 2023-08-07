Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: not as hot on Tuesday with better rain, storm chances

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We’re kicking off the new work and school week with more heat and sunshine. High temperatures will top out well in the 90s to near 100 degrees in a few locations. Outside of a few isolated downpours or thunderstorms to the north, most will stay dry this afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to cool back to the 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY: A brief break from the excessive heat is likely into Tuesday as a front sinks southward into our area. This will not only result in a slight drop in temperatures with highs in the lower and middle 90s, but also a better chance for rain. A disturbance is expected to ride along the front Tuesday morning/early afternoon bringing showers and storms to parts of central Mississippi. With a ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ in place, a few storms with strong winds cannot be ruled out. Rain chances look to taper off after lunchtime as the disturbance exits east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The risk of dangerous heat will quickly return for the rest of the work week as the ridge strengthens once again. Rain chances will remain pretty low during this time with highs in the upper 90s.

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
High speed chase leads to arrest
WLBT SUN PM WEATHER
