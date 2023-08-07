Driver sought after motorcyclist suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’ on the Natchez Trace

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is wanted after a motorcyclist suffered what officials are calling “catastrophic injuries” during a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace.

According to officials, on Saturday, July 29, an unknown driver struck the motorcyclist at the Thomastown intersection of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The driver fled the scene without stopping to report or render aid to the motorcyclist.

Debris found at the scene identifies the suspect vehicle as a possible 2011 or 2012 black Dodge Charger. The vehicle left behind a front bumper and grill.

The last known direction of the vehicle was west on HWY 429 towards Thomastown.

