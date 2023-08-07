Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Driver sought after motorcyclist suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’ on the Natchez Trace

Road generic
(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is wanted after a motorcyclist suffered what officials are calling “catastrophic injuries” during a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace.

According to officials, on Saturday, July 29, an unknown driver struck the motorcyclist at the Thomastown intersection of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The driver fled the scene without stopping to report or render aid to the motorcyclist.

Debris found at the scene identifies the suspect vehicle as a possible 2011 or 2012 black Dodge Charger. The vehicle left behind a front bumper and grill.

The last known direction of the vehicle was west on HWY 429 towards Thomastown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
64-year-old Mississippi man killed in tractor accident
Showers and storms return on Tuesday
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast