Mothers of Murdered Sons

Demolition underway at old Jackson Square Promenade for MS Athletics Center

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work is underway at the Old Jackson Square Promenade to transform the area into a sports center for youth. Developers are putting in the work and raising the money to change lives in south Jackson.

The northern buildings of the decades-old shopping center were the first to come down to make way for a new $55 million dollar work-stay-play development. It will be the site of the Mississippi Athletics Center, a sports complex that will include 10 to 12 basketball courts and indoor football turf.

City Plaza owners Dr. Karla McCullough and former NBA player and Mississippi native Erick Dampier purchased the property in 2021 to transform it into a multi-sport facility for the youth.

“I tell my son all the time that he doesn’t know what it’s like to play on a dirt court,” said Dampier.

The 16-year pro basketball player from New Hebron wants the 200,000-square-foot facility to be a place where children can fulfill their dreams.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to come here and enjoy the whole day, just being in a facility like this,” said Dampier. “We have a study-to-play program, and we know a lot of kids probably can’t afford to get into a facility like this. So if you come and study for one hour, that’s your admission for the day.”

Also planned for the 33-acre property are retail stores, restaurants, a hotel, and more. A capital fundraising campaign is underway. McCullough, who works with the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation, wants the city’s children to have the educational tools and the atmosphere for fun and recreation.

“We’ve decided to right now focus on the anchor, which is the sports complex that has a ticket price of about $38 million right now. Although we are halfway to our goal, that still means we have a long way to go,” said McCullough.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the partnership for the project is a model for the community that should be replicated.

“It’s needed to happen for a long time, and you know the truth is this is the way it should be done,” said Lindsay. “This has been an eyesore for a very long time, and to see this come down with the hope of new construction that will benefit our children and our community is very exciting.”

Demolition is scheduled for completion in mid-September, with construction to begin in November. To learn more or get involved, contact the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation at 601-882-9127.

