Mothers of Murdered Sons

3 suspects lead JPD on chase after shooting into occupied homes

(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old is in custody, and two other men are still on the loose after a police chase earlier today in Jackson.

Precinct 2 Captain Julian Lonnie says officers were called out near 1400 Westhaven Boulevard, where the suspects allegedly shot into two homes with people inside and also shot a person.

The suspects then led police on a chase that ended along Raymond Road near McDowell. That’s where authorities arrested a 17-year-old man and recovered several weapons, one of which was stolen.

Two other suspects managed to get away, but police are still searching for them.

Captain Lonnie says the person who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

