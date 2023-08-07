Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man multiple times in Vicksburg

Larry Bell, Jr.
Larry Bell, Jr.(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested an 18-year-old after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Vicksburg.

A press release says that at 1:32 a.m. on July 30, a Warren Couty deputy noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near the intersection with Clay Street.

The deputy then found Brendyn Carmen, 20, inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

On August 7, officers arrested Larry Bell, Jr. and charged him with capital murder.

Bell appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $2 million.

He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson
Ridgeland football preview
Local racer making the most of chances behind the wheel
WLBT at 4p