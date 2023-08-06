Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Jackson.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says the deadly shooting happened on Sunday at the corner of Glen and Colonial Drive.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
