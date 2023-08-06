Burger Battle
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson Sunday morning.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the shooting occurred near Glen Street and Colonial Drive.

The cause of the shooting and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Jackson Police was at the scene as well.

