Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson Sunday morning.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the shooting occurred near Glen Street and Colonial Drive.

The cause of the shooting and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Jackson Police was at the scene as well.

