Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was killed after a hit-and-run in Madison County on Saturday.

A press release says Matthew Adams, 39, was walking south on I-55 at 6:08 p.m. when an unknown vehicle struck him. He died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Man found shot, dead in car on side of road in Bolton
58-year-old man found shot, dead in car on side of road in Hinds County
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
WLBT General Photo
Coroner: Body found in yard of home on Nashville St. identified

Latest News

U.S. Fifth Circuit Court rules to overturn Mississippi voter ban law
Vicksburg hosts first ever drive-thru weigh-in catfish tournament
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Ashley's Morning Forecast