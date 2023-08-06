Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was killed after a hit-and-run in Madison County on Saturday.

A press release says Matthew Adams, 39, was walking south on I-55 at 6:08 p.m. when an unknown vehicle struck him. He died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.