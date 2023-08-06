Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

High speed chase leads to arrest

High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday morning around 10:30am , Mississippi Highway Patrol chased a stolen silver Nissan Rogue from the Drury Inn.

The chase reached speeds of 125 mph as the suspect fled on Interstate 20 westbound. While he fled, the suspect clipped the mirror of a citizen’s vehicle on the interstate. The damage was minor and the citizen did not sustain any injuries.

The chase continued toward Meridian where the Mississippi Highway Patrol was assisted by the Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase ended when the suspect slammed into the power pole just off 27th and St. Luke Street, causing damage to the vehicle and power pole.

The suspect then fled on foot for a short distance, but was quickly apprehended and arrested by responding officers.

“Mississippi Power and the fire department were called in and Mississippi Power is currently fixing the damaged power pole,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Tameka Moore. “We currently are unsure of the identity of the suspect and we are working to identify him now.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jerreko Johnson
Another Black man claims he was a victim of the ‘Rankin County 6′
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County

Latest News

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson
WLBT Sunday AM Weather
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
U.S. Fifth Circuit Court rules to overturn Mississippi voter ban law