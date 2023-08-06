First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday, extreme heat is expected with peak “feels like” temperatures in excess of 111 degrees. Heat stroke continues to be a major concern with outdoor activity, whether it is work or recreation. Another concern today, mainly for those of your traveling to North Mississippi, will be a MARGINAL risk for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts from the Delta over to near Philadelphia, and northward to the Tennessee state line. Isolated storms may pop up as far south as I-20.

Maybe some heat relief coming our way next week. A weak cold front will ease into the Magnolia State bringing some thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Some of these may be severe. Temps will drop a bit for areas I-20 and northward. It all depends on how far this front can push against the heat. South of this system, oppressive temps will continue next week. And even the break we get on Tuesday won’t last long at all. Temps start to climb quickly again on Wednesday.

