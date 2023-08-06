First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another hot Sunday, as an excessive heat warning continues for us. We have seen some isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon, just outside our viewing area, near Neshoba County and up to Tupelo. I think we will make it through the evening without any storm issues. Partly cloudy and warm this evening. Overnight low around 77.

The `Excessive Heat Warning` has been extended through Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms should develop in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Any cloud cover will help with the heat , but we do have a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a “Marginal” threat zone, a 1 out of 5. Main threats will be heavy downpours and high winds. The exception to the severe storm threat is extreme Southwest and South Mississippi.

A very brief relief from the heat is coming our way Tuesday, thanks to that weak cold front. Temps will drop a bit for areas I-20 and northward. It all depends on how far this front can push against the heat. South of this system, oppressive temps will continue next week. And even the break we get on Tuesday won’t last long at all. Temps start to climb quickly again on Wednesday.

