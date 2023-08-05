Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car

Burger Battle
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.

According to police and fire authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, emergency crews responded to Trinity Rail at around 7:30 p.m. after a worker fell into a tank.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tank contained the chemical methyl tert-butyl ether, which caused the worker to become “incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

The victim was eventually able to recover enough to assist authorities with getting himself out of the tank.

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

A decontamination process was performed on the victim because of the hazardous materials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
