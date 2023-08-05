Wide receiver from McComb commits future to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A wide receiver from McComb says he is “staying home” after committing to continue his football career at Ole Miss.

Sanfrisco Magee announced his commitment to “Commit to the ‘Sip” Friday afternoon a week after attending the Juice Fest in Oxford last weekend, an Ole Miss football camp. He chose Ole Miss over Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and UCF.

Magee is a member of the 2024 class that currently ranks 28th in the country. He is entering his senior season at McComb High School as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 26 ranked player in Mississippi according to On3 Sports.

The McComb native will join former Ridgeland High School standout wide receiver and Ole Miss freshman Ayden Williams and the Rebels next season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.