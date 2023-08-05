Who’s leading the QB race at Jackson State? Answer becoming more clear after first scrimmage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The race for the QB1 spot for the two-time defending SWAC Champions Jackson State is becoming more clear after head coach T.C. Taylor and the Tigers hold their first scrimmage of the fall.

During the spring game, Virginia Tech grad transfer Jason Brown, MRA, and Holmes Community College grad Phillip Short, and Greyson Thompson all took snaps with the one’s. That same day, WLBT learned that Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School standout Zy McDonald was out for the majority of spring camp due to a hamstring injury.

A Canton native has thrown his name into the hat as well with the season just 21 days away.

Jackson State ran around 75 plays Saturday morning during the scrimmage, with coach Taylor saying he was impressed with the execution after the second week of practice.

“Execution-wise, I thought we were good,” Taylor said. “Offensively, we’ve got to make sure we put some drives together. We had a couple of turnovers, which is a great job by the defense to force turnovers, which we emphasize.”

“We saw some backs that looked really good. J.D. Martin is what we think he is,” Coach Taylor Continued. “Irv Mulligan had some good plays as well. Our red-zone offense was excellent. We scored a number of touchdowns when we got there. Defensively, we have to be better in the red zone, but overall they flew around and competed. Everything was pretty clean for the most part, and it’s right where I expected us to be.”

Coach Taylor said the quarterbacks performed well Saturday morning, with Brown, McDonald, and Canton native Jacobian Morgan each led scoring drives.

They are currently ahead in the competition for the starting role.

“Overall, the quarterbacks played well, minus the turnovers with one coming on a tipped ball,” Taylor said. “We saw some guys make some plays. They each had good command of the offense and looked good in rotation. It’s all about rhythm for those guys, and we are playing them with a lot of different receivers. We’re going to continue to coach them and continue to evaluate them over the next few weeks.”

At the SWAC Media Day, Coach Taylor said a starter would be announced before the season opener.

The Tigers MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff against South Carolina State on August 26 at 6:30 p.m.

