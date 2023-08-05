Perkins family has been busy travelling and winning awards

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Perkins family has had a busy few weeks travelling together to multiple states.

Johnathan Perkins is the girls’ track coach at Clinton High School. Last month, Perkins was honored as one of eight girls’ track coaches in the country to be named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in Lincoln, NE.

Also last month, Nathan Perkins, Johnathan’s third-oldest son competed at the AAU Junior Olympic National Championships. Nathan, who just started his freshman year at Clinton, finished in third in the 4 kg shot put and fourth in the 1 kg discus throw in the 14-year-old age group. Nathan threw 49′1″ in shot put and 169′2″ in discus at the AAU competition and holds the Mississippi Junior High discus record with 171′7″.

Both finishes make Nathan an All-American, which is given to the top eight finishers in each age group.

Now back in Clinton, the duo is already preparing for next year’s track season, but they cherish the time they are able to spend together, travelling around and winning awards.

“It’s one of those times when, during the season, I don’t get to spend that much time with my kids, because I’m coaching the track team that I’m over,” Johnathan Perkins said. “So, it’s a blessing to be able to watch my kids grow up.” “I can enjoy all the good times with my father, mom, younger brother, all my family, because once I graduate, I won’t have as much time to spend with them,” Nathan Perkins said. “It feels really good, I know there are people out there supporting me. I know there is someone cheering me on no matter what.”

