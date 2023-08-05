Murrah football looking to rebound after winless 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summer may be coming to a close, but that means football season is right around the corner; however, the lead up to this season is different for Murrah High School than it was in past years.

The Mustangs are preparing to begin play in the MHSAA’s new 7A division. Facing such a high level of competition, offseason summer workouts are more important than ever.

“We try to put skill guys all over the field in order to be a threat everywhere because in the competition that we play, you have to have some of the best athletes in Mississippi to be able to be successful” said head coach Marcus Gibson, who is entering his fifth year with the Mustangs.

And what better way to fight an opposing fire than with a fire of their own. Standing at six foot, three inches, senior Lebron Edmond is, according to Gibson, one of the top defensive linemen in the state that no one knows about.

“He’s a tone setter,” Gibson said. “It’s great to have him on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s also great for our offensive line to have to block him, because that way if we can block him, if we can contend with him, we can contend with other guys we’re going to have to play throughout the season.”

Edmond had his junior year season cut short last year, as an ACL injury prevented him from seeing full time action on the field, an obstacle that may help the Mustangs use him as a secret weapon this year.

“He’s done the summer circuits and all the camps,” Gibson said. “He’s done a really good job at the camps, so now it’s time to put the equipment on and go put the work in in the games.”

Edmond is not only prepared for the physical aspects of the game, but also the mental aspects, as his time on the sidelines last year helped sharpen his football mind.

“I was watching the field from a far distance, so I was really recording the plays and I was really getting a feel for the field and seeing how my coaches look at stuff.” Edmond said. “It helped me get an understanding of the game more.”

Edmond has already received several offers from junior colleges, and recently an offer from Alcorn State, but he doesn’t plan on stopping with those, and Coach Gibson sees greatness in Edmond’s future.

“The kid just goes out there and gives his heart, gives his all” Gibson said. “He’s a really, really talented player, and he’s going to be a real big pickup for somebody when they sign him.”

After a winless 2022-23 season, Murrah’s key to winning games this season will be not beating themselves.

“We’ve got to cut out a lot of self-inflicted mistakes and just try to play the game mentally better than we always do” Gibson said.

“We’ve got to execute at everything we do and be great at everything we do,” Edmond added. “No mistakes this year.”

Gibson’s approach to practice everyday echoes Edmond’s desire for perfection.

“People always say ‘practice makes perfect,’ but what we try to do is ‘perfect practice makes perfect.’ We try to do things the efficient way at practice, that way the efficiency shows up in the games” Gibson said. “I feel the team is really strong this year. I feel as though we’re going to make some strides and we’re going to try to get better week by week.”

The Mustangs kick off their 2023-24 season against Port Gibson High School at home on August 25.

