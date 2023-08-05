Members of ‘Rankin County Six’ no stranger to allegations of civil rights violations, assault

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - As far back as 2010, federal court documents alleged former Rankin County investigator Brett McAlpin attacked a man and unlawfully entered his home.

Eight years later, Jeremy Paige claimed McAlpin punched him in the face after a traffic stop, and “narcotics officers” dragged him to his home.

A handwritten letter from jail describes how deputies tried to coerce him into making a drug deal in their presence.

Now the behavior of the “Rankin County Six” remains on full display to the public following Thursday’s guilty pleas, making some question these previous cases and whether those deputies’ actions could have been spotted years before they tortured and assaulted two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker, in January.

A 3 On Your Side analysis of federal court filings found eleven other cases involving at least one former Rankin County deputy.

Date of Incident Officers involved Description of allegations Outcome of case June 7, 2010 Brett McAlpin Brett Gerhart accused McAlpin of attacking him and unlawfully entering his home Dismissed with prejudice after reaching settlement August 1, 2018 Brett McAlpin Jeremy Paige accused McAlpin of stopping him, punching him, and watching while narcotics officers dragged Paige inside his home, where they tried to get him to make a drug deal with a phone in their presence Dismissed with prejudice December 9, 2018 Christian Dedmon Jim Giles accused Dedmon of arresting him without probable cause and accused deputies of fabricating charges against him to effect an arrest Dismissed with prejudice (failure to prosecute)* February 18, 2019 Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward Dedmon and Elward both responded to a Pelahatchie standoff where officers killed Pierre Woods, alleging he had a weapon; it’s unclear if Dedmon fired his weapon, but Elward fired a rifle eight times and claimed to have gotten hit in the head by Woods’ gun Open February 23, 2019 Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon Carvis Johnson accused McAlpin of beating him after a traffic stop and allowing actions of Dedmon and other deputies Dismissed with prejudice (failure to prosecute)* August 2, 2019 Daniel Opdyke Pierre Harris accused Opdyke of assaulting him while he was restrained and incarcerated in the Rankin County Detention Center Dismissed with prejudice (failure to prosecute)* August 31, 2019 Christian Dedmon RCSO incident report names Dedmon as one of two deputies who killed Shawn Fondren, hitting his vehicle multiple times after he ran from deputies attempting to serve a warrant No legal action taken July 23, 2020 Hunter Elward Carvis Johnson accused Elward of pushing and injuring him, refusing to give him medical attention Dismissed with prejudice (failure to prosecute)* July 2021 Hunter Elward The mother of Damien Cameron claims Elward tased her son, punched him, and kneeled on his back for at least 15 minutes; Cameron died hours later after being found unresponsive in RCSO vehicle Grand jury failed to indict April 2022 Christian Dedmon Dedmon and other deputies opened fire on Jonathan Sanchez after Sanchez himself brandished a rifle and fired at them; Sanchez had been running from officers and wrecked; Sanchez killed himself No legal action taken, case with Mississippi Bureau of Investigation remains open December 4, 2022 Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke Dedmon punched, kicked and tased a man, discharging a firearm near him to coerce a confession; Elward and Opdyke did nothing to intervene All three pleaded guilty and await sentencing January 24, 2023 Brett McAlpin, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Joshua Hartfield Deputies tortured and beat Michael Corey Jenkins, Eddie Parker; Elward and Dedmon waterboarded and tased them; Dedmon sexually assaulted them with a sex object; Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth; all deputies devised cover story and fabricated story, charges to keep from being caught All six pleaded guilty and await sentencing

Of those cases WLBT analyzed, nine ended with no legal action against the deputies.

Most were dismissed in federal court, in some cases, because the victim did not go forward with prosecuting the case.

“If there is an organizational culture of inaction, complicitness, looking the other way on certain things...that can then allow individuals or groups of individuals to have the perception that they can get away with anything,” Ole Miss criminal justice professor Wes Jennings said.

A lack of punishment when officers violate the law can make bad cops’ behavior only escalate, Jennings said.

Sometimes their own role in the department can do so, too.

“[There’s] the idea of blurring these lines. In specialized units, they tend to have a longer leash than you would have in just traditional patrol officer functions to allow them the ability to step over the line here and there,” Jennings said. “[They can] get information and intel that you can’t get from normal traditional means, but again, that doesn’t come without risk.”

The Memphis police officers who killed Tyre Nichols on January 7 were members of a specialized response unit within the department known as the Scorpion Unit.

In Rankin County, that specialized unit is called the Special Response Team.

Most of the deputies who pleaded guilty Thursday were members of it.

In many cases, the one who can keep the other members of the group from getting caught is the one put in charge, Jackson State Criminal Justice Professor Kevin Lavine said.

Studies mention “grass eaters” and “meat eaters” to distinguish those who take an unethical discount from a restaurant from those who commit heinous acts.

“The leader of the meat eaters is generally a veteran officer, who the other individuals have a great amount of respect for, and trust. And of course, you already had a blue line, you know, the camaraderie with the blue line, the ‘us versus them’ mentality that sometimes occurs within the ranks,” Lavine said.

To Lavine’s point — and he reiterated several times in the interview that he’s speaking theoretically, not specifically to the Rankin County situation — that leader is typically someone who’s been in the department for a long period of time, is close to the higher-ups, and can shield other members of the group if need be.

“Once that coalition forms, then whatever illegal activity — it could be escorting drug dealers — which we had happened at local agency before. That’s the path that they’re gonna go down,” Lavine said. “They don’t generally branch out into anything else, you know. Whatever they do, such as a goon squad title, then whatever that goon squad was formed for, that’s generally what they stick to.”

Those studies would suggest the leader of the Rankin County Goon Squad — revealed in court documents — would have been McAlpin, a 22-year veteran of the department.

