First Alert Forecast: Relentless heat continues this weekend but relief is in sight!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Hot and steamy conditions will continue as temperatures are expected to crank back up into the upper 90s. However, we may see more widespread scattered showers and storms this evening which may help us to cool off some from this heat. Although if we do see any rain, the humidity will be on the rise, making it feel much more uncomfortable and sticky outside. Saturday overnight will be relatively quiet as temperatures start to fall into the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday: There may be a few sprinkles from showers early Sunday morning but mainly for counties north of I-20 and east of I-55. Temperatures will still be in the upper 70s and quickly rise into the mid 80s by mid-morning. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s again and maybe reach 100 again in some spots. Again, there may be a few afternoon scattered showers and storms but most of us will still remain dry.

Extended forecast: Temperatures are expected to continue to be in the upper 90s for the start of next week but by Tuesday, a cold front will be making its way through. With this front, rain chances are expected to increase, helping us to cool off with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This rain is very much needed, however, as the drought monitor shows more places under abnormally dry conditions. As we continue throughout the rest of the week, we may start to see temperatures rise back into the middle and upper 90s as some models are showing another high-pressure system setting up, giving way to more hot and steamy conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.