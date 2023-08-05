Brandon High alum says he is ready to lead Southern Miss defense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Excitement is building around a rising Southern Miss football program ahead of the 2023 season after the Golden Eagles won their first bowl game since 2016 and ended last season with a winning record for the first time since 2019.

Head Coach Will Hall has built the football program from the ground up faster than expected, and entering year three, he will have undoubtedly his most talented roster yet during his tenure in Hattiesburg.

Brandon High School Alum, All-American safety Jay Stanley, is one of those guys ready to help the Golden Eagles continue the upward trend on the gridiron.

“We can get over the hump by doing what we’ve been doing: keep building,” Stanley said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”

The Greenwood, Mississippi native, who transferred from Ole Miss after the 2020 season, has started every game since arriving in Hattiesburg, playing in 25 games and registering 120 tackles, seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles in the black and yellow of Southern Miss.

Stanley was also top three in the Sun Belt Conference in interceptions last season, recording five.

With starting corners Eric Scott Jr. and Natrone Brooks and last year’s safety partner Malik Shorts all pursuing careers in the NFL, Stanley says he has the mentality to lead Southern Miss’ new-look “Nasty Bunch” defense.

“My mindset has to be more intense,” Stanley said. “I’ve been bringing guys under my wing and showing them that hard work does pay off and lead by example. I don’t have to do too much talking.”

Southern Miss safety Jay Stanley addresses the media at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Media Day in New Orleans. (Sun Belt Conference)

Starting players isn’t the only thing the Golden Eagles lost after the 2022 season. The then-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong left Southern Miss to take the same spot as a member of the Florida Gators’ staff for the upcoming 2023 season.

His aggressive style of defense will likely continue at Southern Miss but, with a few extra wrinkles under the leadership of safety’s coach and new defensive coordinator Dan O’Brien, who has been with the program since the 2021 season.

“Honestly, I feel like we really let loose too much. The guys that have come back have played a lot. It’s the same [system]. The guys are bought in and know the defense.”

“I think we created a lot of havoc plays last year,” Coach Hall said. “I think that’s something we felt like we had to do to try and win because we knew we were deficient offensively. When you do that, you’re also vulnerable to giving up explosive plays, which we gave up to much. I think Jay will tell you [the same thing].

“The point of emphasis this offseason was that we have a lot of returning experience defensively, and we feel like we won’t have to take as many chances,” Hall continued. “Hopefully, we can just make more plays through the base defense, and we think Dan O’Brien can do that for us.”

Stanley and Southern Miss will open the 2023 season at their home stadium, M. M. Roberts Stadium hosting Alcorn State on September 2. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

