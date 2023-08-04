Things To Know Friday, August 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Six former Rankin County law enforcement officers walked into the federal courthouse in downtown Jackson as free men on Thursday. They were later escorted out of Judge Tom Lee’s courtroom one by one, in handcuffs and shackles, in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. On Thursday, five former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies and one former Richland police officer pleaded guilty to a litany of charges stemming from the abuse of two Black men in January. Brett McAlpin, 52, Jeffrey Middleton, 45, Christian Dedmon, 28, Hunter Elward, 31, Daniel Opdyke, 27, and Joshua Hartfield, 31, all pleaded guilty.

2. Late filings by political action committees fuel campaign finance reform discussions

Chances are you aren’t trying to read the fine print at the end of political ads. And you may even just assume they’re all from the candidate’s campaigns. But, a lot of those are from political action committees. Now, there are questions about how to ensure they’re held accountable. Secretary of State Michael Watson sounded the alarm about campaign finance at Wednesday’s Grip-N-Grin event. “I want you to understand something,” said Watson. “49 PACs did not file yesterday that have spent money in Mississippi. That’s important to make sure that you understand who’s spending money, and who’s saying what, understanding where that money is coming from, and why that’s playing in Mississippi.”

3. First Alert Forecast Highs will rise into the low 100s again today!

Highs will reach into the low 100s today with mostly sunny skies!

We are expecting to wrap up the work week on Friday with more intense heat. Similar to every other day this week, highs will generally reach the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. In addition to the heat, a few PM storms could develop across areas east of I-55 that could feature strong winds. A ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ is in place for a portion of the area for this potential.

