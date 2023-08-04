Raleigh football seeking second straight state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 60 miles southeast of Jackson is Raleigh, Mississippi. There, at Raleigh High School, is a defending football state champion. Despite lifting the MHSAA 3A championship trophy high over their heads last year, there are some already counting the Lions out of contention for it this season.

This offseason, the Lions lost many key players from their championship winning roster due to graduation.

“There’s people out there telling us that we’re not going to be any good because we lost a lot of talent last year,” senior quarterback Jacob Bowen said, “but we just block that out and keep practicing, and we’ll prove them wrong during the season.”

“We try not to talk about rankings,” head coach Ryan Higdon added, who is entering his fourth year at the helm of the program. “I tell them the only rankings that matter are the ones the last Monday after the State Championship games. The only thing that matters is getting there, being able to play in that ball game.”

Among those graduates in the class of 2023 at Raleigh High School is Suntarine Perkins. Perkins was the top overall recruit in the state of Mississippi in 2023 and is now continuing his player career in Oxford as an Ole Miss Rebel.

“He was a big part of our program,” Higdon said. “But just like him, he moves on, so we’ve got to move on, so we started preparing in the Spring. These guys know that those seniors last year, they’re not here, so somebody’s got to step up and somebody’s got to be that guy this year.”

Bowen has already seen players embracing new roles in practice.

“We’ve got some guys that are going to step up this year and replace him and show everybody that we’ve got more talent than [just] him,” he said.

Though Perkins and other senior leaders from last year’s team may not be in a Lions uniform any more, Higdon continues to use them as an example for his current players.

“You know what the guys before you did, what they achieved, what they set the foundation for,” Higdon tells his players. “Let’s continue that success, let’s continue to make that foundation strong and be solid.”

The talent Raleigh will be relying on this season is young, as many players on this year’s roster will have their first on field experiences in 2023.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guys this year and they’re going to have to play. I think there’s a little bit of pressure,” Higdon said. “Not just [with] the expectations of the locker room, but the expectations of the community too. We’re taking baby steps, but at least we’re taking steps.”

And while the Lions take steps towards reclaiming a second consecutive state championship, they’ll also continue to take steps on a road to recovery after horror struck the team last season.

Ethan Adcock and Isaiah Strickland would be entering their senior years at Raleigh High School and preparing for their senior seasons on the football team. Both, however, died tragically in 2022. Adcock was 16 years old, Strickland 17.

Higdon said the losses of Adcock and Strickland made a huge impact on their team last year. “But I also think it was an impact that made our team stronger. Anything that was thrown at them, they’d be able to fight through it,” he added.

Although Adcock and Strickland are no longer with the team physically, Higdon said the team still thinks of them all the time.

“Our seniors this year still feel like they’re a part of this team,” Higdon said. “they want to honor them every chance we get. I think that’s one thing that kind of pulls us together when things get bad. I think that plays a huge role in coming together and playing as one a little bit more. They’ll always be a part of this program, and those guys have done a great job making sure that people know that.”

“It’s hard to think about what happened to both Ethan and Isaiah last year,” Bowen shared. “But you know, they’d want us to win [the championship] again for them and go out their senior year with another state championship.”

The Lions open their season against Bay Springs High School at home on August 24.

