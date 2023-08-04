Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law...
Press conference reveals new details into the torture of two Black men by Rankin Co. officers
Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday,...
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Jerreko Johnson
Another Black man claims he was a victim of the ‘Rankin County 6′