Mothers of Murdered Sons

Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Old Brandon Bridge that connects to Jackson is set to close for a week-long repair Friday afternoon.

According to Daniel Lang, the director of economic development for the City of Flowood, the bridge will close Friday, August 4, at 3 p.m. through Friday, August 11, at 5 p.m.

Lang says that repairs will take place to fix a slide on the side of the bridge that touches the capital city.

A detour route can be viewed below.

Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair
Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair(Economic Development of Flowood)

