JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Old Brandon Bridge that connects to Jackson is set to close for a week-long repair Friday afternoon.

According to Daniel Lang, the director of economic development for the City of Flowood, the bridge will close Friday, August 4, at 3 p.m. through Friday, August 11, at 5 p.m.

Lang says that repairs will take place to fix a slide on the side of the bridge that touches the capital city.

A detour route can be viewed below.

Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair (Economic Development of Flowood)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.