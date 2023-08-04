Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Match 5 jackpot worth over $191,000 hit on ticket sold in Meridian

A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won...
A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won $191,991.79.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won $191,991.79. The ticket was sold at the Shell Food Mart #23 on Highway 11 South in Meridian. The jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The Mississippi Lottery said the Mega Millions drawing Friday night has a potential $1.35 billion jackpot, which would be the second largest in Mega Millions history.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now up to an estimated $124 million, with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law...
Press conference reveals new details into the torture of two Black men by Rankin Co. officers
Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say

Latest News

Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair
Old Brandon Bridge closing for week-long repair
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers