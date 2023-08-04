Match 5 jackpot worth over $191,000 hit on ticket sold in Meridian
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won $191,991.79. The ticket was sold at the Shell Food Mart #23 on Highway 11 South in Meridian. The jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.
The Mississippi Lottery said the Mega Millions drawing Friday night has a potential $1.35 billion jackpot, which would be the second largest in Mega Millions history.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now up to an estimated $124 million, with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million.
