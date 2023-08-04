Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man found shot, dead in car on side of road in Hinds County

Man found shot, dead in car on side of road in Bolton
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Hinds County.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, deputies responded to a call in the 2300 block of Bolton and Brownsville Road around 7:17 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead inside a gray Honda SUV off of the road. Sheriff Jones says the victim suffered from “at least” one gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

