Law enforcement summit builds coalition to cast wider net in crime fighting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies from across the region convene in Jackson to network and share intelligence to fight escalating crime.

They gathered Thursday at the invitation of Jackson’s interim police chief to forge new relationships and combine resources. From the capital city to small towns, all have one thing in common, a daily battle with escalating crime.

“We can’t live in silos if we’re facing the same issues,” said Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton.

He worked with the Jackson Police Department to host a meeting of about a dozen law enforcement agencies. Top law officers to representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office gathered at Jackson State University for a Metro Crime Summit Roundtable to discuss and develop strategies to combat violent crime.

JPD’s interim Chief and JSU’s police chief are reaching out to build a coalition.

“Jackson police have done a yeoman’s job over the years of not working well with others,” said Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade. “I want to break that glass. I want to break that ceiling. So what I’ve done, I’ve visited over 10 law enforcement agencies in less than a month and a half and talked about how we can work together.”

From McComb to Ridgeland, Canton to Copiah County, there are frank discussions about crime-fighting strategies.

“Crime knows no boundaries,” said Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon. “So what they’re dealing with in Jackson we deal with in Richland.

The major crime problem for Richland’s top cop is drugs coming into his city. He is on board to network.

“This builds relationships where we can all call the Jackson Police Department if we need their SWAT or the Madison Police Department,” said McLendon. “Anybody that we need assistance from we can get it and the same thing if they need anything from us, they can call us and we’re coming.”

The topics included youth violence, violent crimes, the mentally ill, and homelessness.

“It’s gonna be everyone moving forward to help all of our communities,” added Interim Chief Wade.

Assessments and accountability measures are to be collected and these crime fighters will meet again before the year’s end.

