Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD: Body found in yard of home on Nashville St.

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Nashville Street.

While the officers were en route to this call, they were flagged down by an individual who informed them there was a body lying on someone’s lawn.

Neighbors reported hearing three to four gunshots.

Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects, but one person is in custody for questioning.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law...
Press conference reveals new details into the torture of two Black men by Rankin Co. officers

Latest News

Highs will reach into the low 100s today with mostly sunny skies!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Law enforcement summit builds coalition to cast wider net in crime fighting
Law enforcement summit builds coalition to cast wider net in crime fighting
Late filings by political action committees fuel campaign finance reform discussions
Late filings by political action committees fuel campaign finance reform discussions
Raleigh football preview