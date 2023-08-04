JPD: Body found in yard of home on Nashville St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Nashville Street.

While the officers were en route to this call, they were flagged down by an individual who informed them there was a body lying on someone’s lawn.

Neighbors reported hearing three to four gunshots.

Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects, but one person is in custody for questioning.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

