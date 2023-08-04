Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers

By Morgan Harris
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of students across twelve schools inside the Hinds County School District returned to class Friday.

Students were greeted with smiles, cheers, and handshakes as they begin the 2023-2024 academic year.

Educators and community members lines the halls at Gary Road Elementary, treating students to a clap-in, where they slapped hands and shouted encouraging words to every student.

“We will do a high five to them to welcome them back to another school year,” one administrator said. “It’s just something to bring excitement to this area for our children as they come in. We want to want them to feel special.”

Principal Markeeta Carson laid out a set of goals for the first day of classes.

“Getting a little people in here, getting them acclimated to our routines and procedures,” Carson said. “We need them safely to where they need to be and I’m most excited about getting them back home safely.”

The district’s new superintendent, Dr. Robert Sanders, said he’s excited about the opportunity for growth.

“We’re going to be going from good to great. Hinds County is a good school district, but we’re striving to be a great school district,” Sanders said. “And, that’s going to take each of us working every day bringing our A game every day doing the things that it’s going to take to ensure that our children receive what they need. And, our community receives what they need.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law...
Press conference reveals new details into the torture of two Black men by Rankin Co. officers
Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say

Latest News

Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers
A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won...
Match 5 jackpot worth over $191,000 hit on ticket sold in Meridian