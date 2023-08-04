Hinds County School District students return to class with smiles, cheers

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of students across twelve schools inside the Hinds County School District returned to class Friday.

Students were greeted with smiles, cheers, and handshakes as they begin the 2023-2024 academic year.

Educators and community members lines the halls at Gary Road Elementary, treating students to a clap-in, where they slapped hands and shouted encouraging words to every student.

“We will do a high five to them to welcome them back to another school year,” one administrator said. “It’s just something to bring excitement to this area for our children as they come in. We want to want them to feel special.”

Principal Markeeta Carson laid out a set of goals for the first day of classes.

“Getting a little people in here, getting them acclimated to our routines and procedures,” Carson said. “We need them safely to where they need to be and I’m most excited about getting them back home safely.”

The district’s new superintendent, Dr. Robert Sanders, said he’s excited about the opportunity for growth.

“We’re going to be going from good to great. Hinds County is a good school district, but we’re striving to be a great school district,” Sanders said. “And, that’s going to take each of us working every day bringing our A game every day doing the things that it’s going to take to ensure that our children receive what they need. And, our community receives what they need.”

