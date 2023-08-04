Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two professional football players that played for Ole Miss and Southern Miss look to solidify their spot on the New York Jets roster for the upcoming NFL season after a pair of solid displays Thursday night.

Former Southern Miss wide receiver and West Point, Mississippi native Jason Brownlee and former Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah featured for the Jets against the Cleveland Browns in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game.

Brownlee, who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, has impressed all training camp, including this one-handed catch last week.

Jets’ undrafted free-agent WR Jason Brownlee, who led Southern Miss in receiving the past three seasons, made another dazzling catch today, as he has done throughout camp.



📹 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/QeWwDWTtmK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2023

The former Golden Eagle relished the chance to showcase his talent in the national spotlight by grabbing his first two career NFL passes for 17 yards and by making a crucial block that resulted in the Jets’ only touchdown of the game.

Yeboah, who signed with the Jets in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, made some plays as well after being waved by New York prior to the 2022 season. The former Rebel caught two passes for 36 yards in his NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the tail-end of the 2021 season.

The tight end caught two passes against the Browns Thursday night, good for 13 yards, and was stout in the run-blocking game for the Jets.

The Jets, however, lost 21-16. Brownlee and Yeboah are set to make their second preseason appearance on Saturday, August 12, against the Carolina Panthers at 3 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.