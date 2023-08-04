Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Oppressive heat continues this weekend but a “cool down” is on the way!

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The heat sticks around for another day as heat alerts remain in effect for the rest of today. All of central and southern Mississippi is under an Excessive Heat Warning as air temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees today and may even surpass that in some places. Peak heat indices are expected to reach as high as 110 to 120 degrees. As we continue throughout the afternoon, a few scattered showers may be possible, especially for areas east of I-55 and north of I-20. A few of these may be on the strong side with gusty winds, which is why a few counties are under a marginal risk (1/5) for some of these stronger storms. However, most of us will be dry for the rest of this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures cool off into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

Saturday: Hot and steamy conditions will continue as temperatures are expected to crank back up into the upper 90s. However, we may see more widespread scattered showers and storms tomorrow which may help us to cool off some from this heat. Although if we do see any rain, the humidity will be on the rise, making it feel much more uncomfortable and sticky outside. Saturday evening will be relatively quiet as temperatures start to fall into the mid and upper 70s.

Extended forecast: Those muggy conditions stick around for the end of this weekend as any rain will contribute to muggier conditions. Temperatures are expected to continue to be in the upper 90s for Sunday but as we begin next week, a cold front will be making its way through. With this front, rain chances are expected to increase, helping us to cool off with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This rain is very much needed, however, as the drought monitor shows more places under abnormally dry conditions.

