First Alert Forecast Highs will rise into the low 100s again today! Our next greatest chance for storms returns Tuesday with Highs falling to the low 90s!

FRIDAY: We are expecting to wrap up the work week on Friday with more intense heat. Similar to every other day this week, highs will generally reach the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. In addition to the heat, a few PM storms could develop across areas east of I-55 that could feature strong winds. A ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ is in place for a portion of the area for this potential.

Highs will reach into the low 100s today with mostly sunny skies!

EXTENDED FORECAST: While there will be the chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms this weekend, the potential for dangerous heat/humidity will also continue. We will notice a shift in our weather pattern by next week as many kids head back to school. Temperatures are on track to be much closer to normal in the lower 90s with better chances for rain and storms in the forecast.

