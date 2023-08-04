First Alert Forecast: brief break from the dangerous heat expected next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: After a blazing hot afternoon in the triple digits, our weather will stay warm and humid through this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be slow to cool down to the upper 70s in most locations under a mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: The heat likely won’t let up this weekend as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees during the afternoon hours with heat indices up to 110 to 115 degrees. Continue to be safe and smart when spending time outdoors in the dangerous heat. There is a chance that some pop-up downpours could develop over the weekend, but chances are overall low.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A bigger shift in our weather pattern is more likely by the early to middle part of next week as the ridge breaks down. This will result in a dip in temperatures to the lower 90s, which is near average, and better rain/storm chances. Unfortunately, we could quickly heat back up through the week if the ridge builds back overhead.

