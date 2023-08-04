58-year-old man found shot, dead in car on side of road in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 58-year-old man was found dead in a car in Hinds County.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, deputies responded to a call in the 2300 block of Bolton and Brownsville Road around 7:17 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, a man, 58-year-old David Wild was found dead inside a gray Honda SUV off of the road. Sheriff Jones says the victim suffered from “at least” one gunshot wound.

Sheriff Jones also said that Wild is “believed” to have been dead for “a few days.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or 601-355-TIPS.

