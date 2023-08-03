Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has charged and arrested a woman they say posted nude photographs of her ex-boyfriend on his work page.

According to police, Xiomaris Williams, 28, broke up with her boyfriend prior to June 23, 2023.

Police say that Williams told her ex-boyfriend that she would post nude photographs of him if he didn’t pay her $200 within 48 hours.

Williams proceeded to post the nude photos to Facebook, including her ex-boyfriend’s work Facebook page.

Her ex-boyfriend did not give her permission to do so.

Upon further investigation, Williams was identified as the culprit and was taken into police custody.

Williams is now facing extortion charges.

