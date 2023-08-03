Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Wingfield football hopes to end losing streak in 2023

The Falcons have not won a varsity game since 2019
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On October 4, 2019, the Wingfield Falcons defeated Natchez 28-6. Unfortunately for the Falcons, that was their last varsity win.

Coming into this year, second year head coach Andrew Watson is confident his team can end the losing streak.

“I’m very excited. We have a lot of guys that have a lot of potential right now,” he said. “We lead the district with kids with scholarship offers and we’ve got to translate that into wins. I’m very excited, excited about getting the respect we deserve.”

The winning drought is extra motivation for the players who want to get that win before they graduate.

“It’s really tough, because this is my senior year and I have not won since I’ve been at Wingfield,” said senior running back Tyler Arrington. “So, I want to win, it makes me push even harder to win.”

Even though the team didn’t have any wins last year, Watson saw a lot of improvement, especially from his younger players.

“Last year I saw the maturation from my sophomores,” he said. “We have about 15 sophomores that have grown into grown men. Some guys became impact players and became more confident in themselves over the course of the year.”

The Falcons have been working in the off-season to improve this year.

“We worked hard in the summer,” Arrington said. “We put in a lot of effort, went to a lot of camps thanks to our coach, I feel really good about this season.”

The extra work will surely help players working at new positions this year, like junior Trevionn Morton, who will be making the move to safety this season.

“I’m new to safety so I learned a lot about that,” he said. “I feel better about that, more confident in what I do.”

Regardless of the Falcons’ record this season, Watson wants his players to use the lessons they learn to grow as people.

“This is a brotherhood,” he said. “So, it’s vital to their success in life for them to use football as a tool to give them an avenue to success for life.”

The Falcons start their season on the road, playing at Crystal Springs on August 25.

