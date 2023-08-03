Burger Battle
Thousands of students begin new year at Madison Co. School District

By Morgan Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer is over as thousands of students start the 2023-2024 year in the Madison County School District.

With more than 23 schools in the district, Superintendent Charlotte Seals is expecting a smooth day as the district implements a new safety policy this year.

Seals says each campus will have a full-time law enforcement officer on each campus. She also spelled out what other security measures will be in place for the new year.

“Also, we are finishing up our front entrance modifications, we have not, that’s a project, we have 23 sites, but almost all of our schools are complete with that. And, so that’s another security feature. And, we are just working on our security plans and making sure that we add to them and try to think through all the details. So, that gives you a sampling of how we’re trying to make sure that we provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students.

