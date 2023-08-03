Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024


FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for these additional shows. Fans can register on Ticketmaster through Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9.

Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Access to this sale, or to tickets, is not guaranteed for any registrants. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. Additional information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.



