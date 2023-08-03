Six former Rankin Co. officers arraigned for their alleged abuse of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six former Rankin County law enforcement officers have been arraigned in federal court.

Brett McAlpin, 52, Jeffrey Middleton, 45, Christian Dedmon, 28, Leonard Elward, 31, Daniel Updyke, 27, and Joshua Hartfield, 31, made their initial court appearances before Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac on Thursday morning.

The six are expected to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee later today.

They are facing a litany of charges stemming from their alleged involvement in the beating and sexual assault of two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

The charges include conspiracy against rights, depravation of rights under the court of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

Dedmon and Elward are also being charged with using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm in an act of violence.

That charge alone can carry a life sentence.

All six waived their right to be indicted by a grand jury and to be prosecuted based on evidence already obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bond had not yet been set, and prosecutors are recommending they be held until their sentencing.

